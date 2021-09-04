UrduPoint.com

Blinken Not Planning To Meet With Taliban Representatives During Doha Stop - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not planning to meet with representatives from the Taliban (banned in Russia) during his stop in Doha, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Dean Thompson said.

"There are currently no plans to do any meetings with the Taliban in Doha," Thompson said during a press briefing on Friday.

Thompson noted that the United States is taking the same approach to high-level engagement with the Taliban as is with recognizing any government led by the terror group.

In addition, the United States has emphasized that it wants to see evidence the Taliban is living up to its commitments of respecting human rights and forming an inclusive government, among others, he said.

State Department officials on the call said the United States, Germany and other partners will discuss their expectations of the Taliban during an upcoming ministerial meeting in Germany.

