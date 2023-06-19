Blinken Notes Importance of Military-to-Military Communications Between US, China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) It is essential to maintain communications between the US and Chinese military, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"It is absolutely vital that we have this kind of communications, military and military, that imperative I think was only underscored by recent incidents that we saw in the air and on the seas," Blinken told reporters as he was wrapping up his two-day visit to China.