UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Notes Need To Approach China From Position Of Strength

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Blinken Notes Need to Approach China From Position of Strength

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that although China should be approached from the position of strength amid growing threats, it could not be labeled as Washington's main adversary.

"I wouldn't simplify it to one label. There are clearly increasingly adversarial aspects to the relationship, there are certainly competitive ones, there are also still some cooperative ones. But the common denominator is the need to approach China from the position of strength ” whether it's adversarial, whether it's competitive, whether it's cooperative," Blinken told CNN when asked if he considered China the US' biggest adversary.

The secretary of state added that the United States should join forces with its EU and NATO allies to be able to handle what they call "increasingly assertive" China.

"It's about making sure that, as we engage China, one of our biggest sources of strength are alliances, are partnerships, when we approach the challenges that China poses, together we gonna be much more effective in dealing with them," he noted.

Earlier in March, Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a meeting with Chinese Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska. The first session ended with harsh criticism toward each side. The US officials criticized China for Hong Kong events and the alleged genocide against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, while their Chinese counterparts responded by criticizing the United States for hypocrisy, including human rights abuses of African Americans.

Eventually, the sides agreed to push forward high-level dialogue between the two countries and avoid confrontation.

Related Topics

NATO China Washington Hong Kong United States March Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

6 minutes ago

Imran Khan urges people to strictly follow COVID-1 ..

52 minutes ago

People want real change in system: Chaudhary Tause ..

52 minutes ago

King of Bahrain receives Hamdan bin Zayed

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.