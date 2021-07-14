Blinken, OAS Chief Discuss Cooperation to Restore Security in Haiti - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro recently discussed working together to ensure that security is restored in Haiti following Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse," Price said in the release on Tuesday. " The Secretary underscored the United States' commitment to working with the OAS and our international partners to help Haitian institutions restore security and to pave the way for free and fair legislative and presidential elections in 2021.

"

Blinken and Almagro both expressed concern over the political and security situation in Haiti, Price said.

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been experiencing social, political and constitutional crises, with protesters blaming Moise for targeted killings, widespread corruption and an economic collapse.

The opposition has said it believes Moise's five-year-term should have ended in February 2021, five years after his predecessor Michel Martelly stepped down, but Moise insisted he had an additional year to serve, a position backed by the OAS.