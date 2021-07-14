UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, OAS Chief Discuss Cooperation To Restore Security In Haiti - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:10 AM

Blinken, OAS Chief Discuss Cooperation to Restore Security in Haiti - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro recently discussed working together to ensure that security is restored in Haiti following Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse," Price said in the release on Tuesday. " The Secretary underscored the United States' commitment to working with the OAS and our international partners to help Haitian institutions restore security and to pave the way for free and fair legislative and presidential elections in 2021.

"

Blinken and Almagro both expressed concern over the political and security situation in Haiti, Price said.

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been experiencing social, political and constitutional crises, with protesters blaming Moise for targeted killings, widespread corruption and an economic collapse.

The opposition has said it believes Moise's five-year-term should have ended in February 2021, five years after his predecessor Michel Martelly stepped down, but Moise insisted he had an additional year to serve, a position backed by the OAS.

Related Topics

Corruption World Price United States Haiti February Opposition

Recent Stories

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

4 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

4 hours ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

4 hours ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

5 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidem ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.