Blinken on Balloon Incident: US Will Not Stand for Any Violation of Its Sovereignty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that the United States would not stand for any violation of its sovereignty and that the surveillance balloon incident should never again occur, the US State Department said.

"The Secretary made clear the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty, and that the PRC's high altitude surveillance balloon program ” which has intruded into the air space of over 40 countries across 5 continents ” has been exposed to the world," US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

Price also said that Blinken "directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law" by the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon in US territorial airspace, adding that this "irresponsible act must never again occur."