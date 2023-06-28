Open Menu

Blinken On Biden's Dictator Comments About Xi : "President Speaks For All Of Us"

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Blinken on Biden's Dictator Comments About Xi : "President Speaks for All of Us"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, when addressing President Joe Biden's labeling of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a dictator, that he speaks for all Americans.

"The President speaks for all of us. He speaks candidly, he speaks clearly," Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC when addressing a question on whether he agreed with Biden's characterization of Xi as a dictator.

Blinken added that he told his counterparts during his recent visit to Beijing, that the US would say and do things that the Chinese government would most likely dislike, just as China engages in the same practices, noting that both countries would have to work through such occurrences.

The Secretary said that one of the main objectives of his visit to China was to establish clear lines of communication to work out differences and to prevent the current bilateral competition from ending in a conflict.

Last Wednesday, Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not have all the information about the incident involving an alleged Chinese balloon that the United States shot down, adding that it was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

The Chinese foreign ministry strongly protested Biden's remarks while Beijing's Embassy in Washington warned that the US would bear all the consequences if it did not undo the comments.

Related Topics

China Washington Visit Beijing Same United States Dictator All From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

1 hour ago
 Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

3 hours ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

6 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

6 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

7 hours ago
Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

7 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

8 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

9 hours ago

More Stories From World