Blinken on Designating Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism: 'Never Say Never'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday declined to rule out the possibility of the United States designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, following questioning on the matter by Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"Never say never," Blinken said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, when asked whether the Biden administration intends on designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism could deter China from possibly providing them with lethal aid that could be used in its special military operation in Ukraine, Graham said.

Countries designated as a state sponsor of terrorism by the US Secretary of State are subject to strict sanctions, including limitations on foreign assistance, a ban on defense sales and miscellaneous financial restrictions, according to the State Department.

The US currently designates Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria as state sponsors of terrorism.