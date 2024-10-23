Open Menu

Blinken On New Quest For Saudi Ties With Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Blinken on new quest for Saudi ties with Israel

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday sought to make headway with Saudi Arabia on normalisation with Israel, hoping a potentially historic deal will offer incentives to end the war in Gaza.

The top US diplomat flew directly from Tel Aviv in Israel to Saudi capital Riyadh, a mere two-hour flight impossible on commercial airliners, on a tour of the middle East days before the US election.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Tel Aviv, Blinken urged keeping "eyes on the strategic prize" of Israel-Saudi normalisation as his efforts for a Gaza ceasefire grind on with no immediate breakthrough.

"There remains, despite everything that's happened, an incredible opportunity in this region to move in a totally different direction," Blinken said.

"Saudi Arabia would be right at the heart of that, and that includes potentially normalisation of relations with Israel," he added.

Blinken met at the Riyadh airport with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and later went into talks with the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

