Blinken On New Quest For Saudi Ties With Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday sought to make headway with Saudi Arabia on normalisation with Israel, hoping a potentially historic deal will offer incentives to end the war in Gaza.
The top US diplomat flew directly from Tel Aviv in Israel to Saudi capital Riyadh, a mere two-hour flight impossible on commercial airliners, on a tour of the middle East days before the US election.
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac in Tel Aviv, Blinken urged keeping "eyes on the strategic prize" of Israel-Saudi normalisation as his efforts for a Gaza ceasefire grind on with no immediate breakthrough.
"There remains, despite everything that's happened, an incredible opportunity in this region to move in a totally different direction," Blinken said.
"Saudi Arabia would be right at the heart of that, and that includes potentially normalisation of relations with Israel," he added.
Blinken met at the Riyadh airport with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and later went into talks with the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From World
-
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR26 seconds ago
-
Exchange project to empower global young researchers initiated in China11 minutes ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite group11 minutes ago
-
Mourinho reunion a reminder of how little has changed for mediocre Man Utd11 minutes ago
-
Seoul says N.Korea sent more troops to Russia, Kyiv urges their surrender21 minutes ago
-
EU lacked transparency over Tunisia migrant deal: watchdog21 minutes ago
-
N. Korea sent 1,500 more troops to Russia, Seoul spy agency tells lawmakers31 minutes ago
-
Chinese high-tech zones collaborate to boost AI industry innovation31 minutes ago
-
China insists on 'no escalation of fighting' in Ukraine, Xi tells BRICS41 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mixed, oil prices drop41 minutes ago
-
China to formulate action plan for manufacturing industry's green, low-carbon development41 minutes ago
-
China-aided road upgrading project in Niue handed over41 minutes ago