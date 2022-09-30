The United States remains committed to NATO's open-door policy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, after Volodymyr Zelenskyy applied for fast-track membership of the military alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States remains committed to NATO's open-door policy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, after Volodymyr Zelenskyy applied for fast-track membership of the military alliance.

"With regard to NATO and Ukraine. Our position is and remains clear and the same as it's been. We strongly support NATO's open door.

We strongly support bringing into NATO countries that seek to join and that can add to NATO's capabilities. There's a process for doing that and countries will continue to follow that process," Blinken said at a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy applied for fast-track membership of the NATO. The news came shortly after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees proclaiming the accession of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to Russia.