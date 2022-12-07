UrduPoint.com

Blinken On Waning Public Support For Ukraine Conflict: US Does Not Conduct Policy By Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Blinken on Waning Public Support for Ukraine Conflict: US Does Not Conduct Policy by Polls

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The US government does not inform its foreign policy by conducting polls but rather it is guided by the national interest, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press briefing.

"We don't do policy by polls. We do policy based on the interests of the United States and the interest of the United States is clearly in supporting and helping Ukraine defend itself against this aggression from Russia," Blinken said when asked about recent polls showing waning public support for the conflict in Ukraine.

Blinken said he believes that Americans "across the board" care about the situation in Ukraine and the world can become much more challenging for the United States if Washington decides not to support Kiev in its conflict with Russia.

On Monday, a new poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that only 40% of Americans believe the United States should maintain its current level of support for Ukraine indefinitely.

In addition, the poll found that Americans remain divided on whether the United States should support Ukraine "as long as it takes" - 48%, supporting that view from the 58% reported in July.

The United States to date has provided Ukraine with at least $20 billion in military assistance since the beginning of the Biden administration and has earmarked significantly more for military, economic and other aid.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev Chicago United States July From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

3 hours ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

3 hours ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

3 hours ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

3 hours ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

3 hours ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.