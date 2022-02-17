Blinken Outlines at UNSC Sequence of How Russia Would 'Invade' Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed to the UN Security Council on Thursday a scenario of how the United States claims a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine would unfold

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed to the UN Security Council on Thursday a scenario of how the United States claims a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine would unfold.

"Our information indicates clearly that these (Russian) forces, including ground troops, aircraft ships, are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days," Blinken said. "We don't know precisely how things (will) play out but here's what the world can expect to see unfold."

Blinken claimed Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its alleged attack, which could be a fabricated terrorist bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or a fake or a real chemical weapons attack.

"Russia may describe this event as ethnic cleansing or a genocide, making a mockery of a concept that we in this chamber do not take lightly," Blinken argued.

In response to the "manufactured" provocation, top Russian officials may convene emergency meetings to address the "crisis" and issue proclamations declaring that Moscow must respond to defend Russian citizens, or ethnic Russians in Ukraine, he alleged.

"Next, the attack is planned to begin.

Russian missiles and bombs will drop across Ukraine. Communications will be jammed. Cyberattacks will shut down key Ukrainian institutions. After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on key targets that have already been identified and mapped out in detailed plans," Blinken stated.

The targets, according to Blinken, will include Ukraine's capital of Kiev and specific groups of Ukrainians.

Blinken's remarks come just a few days after Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the country was withdrawing some of its troops from the border with Ukraine, as well as troops from Crimea, where they participated in military drills.

Western media alleged that a Russian "offensive" against Ukraine might start early on Wednesday, which did not materialize. US President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday that his sense is "it will happen within the next several days."

Russia has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its forces within its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Moscow at the same time points to NATO activities near its borders, saying that the alliance's plans to expand further eastward pose a direct threat to Russia's national security.