Blinken, Palestinian President Discuss Measures to Ensure Ceasefire Holds - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas discussed over the telephone measures to ensure that the recently established ceasefire with Israel holds, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas," Price said in a press release. "The Secretary and President welcomed the ceasefire and discussed measures to ensure that it holds."