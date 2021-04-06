UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Panama Foreign Minister Agree To Fight 'Malign Influence' - US State Dept.

Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:28 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes spoke on Tuesday and agreed to counter what they termed as "malign influence" in Central America and around the world, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout on Tuesday

"They also spoke of the importance of countering malign influence in the region and globally," Price said. "Finally, they discussed the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for continued cooperation to protect our populations and economies.

Blinken emphasized that the United States shared interests in working with Panama to enhance regional stability, prosperity and security as well as play a leadership role among its neighbors on human rights, climate issues and migration, the readout said.

Blinken stated his appreciation for the strong bonds between the governments and peoples of the United States and Panama and reiterated the US commitment to the bilateral relationship, the readout added.

