Blinken Pledges Full Partnership In Call With South Korea's New Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken has vowed full partnership and commitment to building on allied relationship in a call with South Korea's new foreign minister.

The call was held on Thursday, two days after the South Korean president's ex-security adviser Chung Eui-yong took the helm of the foreign ministry.

"The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister on his new assignment and pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the U.

S.-ROK Alliance, which is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for Northeast Asia, a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and across the world," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

Blinken stressed the importance of US-South Korea-Japan cooperation and efforts toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

He also shared his concerns over the military takeover in Myanmar and reaffirmed the new administration's line on bolstering US alliances and partnerships.

