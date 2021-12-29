Blinken, Polish Counterpart Agree on Continual Support for Ukraine Integrity - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau during which the two diplomats reiterated the United States' and Poland's commitment to supporting Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau," the release said on Tuesday. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated the United States' firm commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression, and the Secretary briefed the Foreign Minister on U.S. efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine diplomatically."

The United States continues to strongly support Poland's security amid the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus and sees Transatlantic security as the cornerstone for regional security, the release said.

Blinken also welcomed Polish President Andrzej Duda's veto of the media ownership law, which was highly criticized in the United States as a threat to freedom of expression, the release added.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine deteriorated amid the conflict in Donbas after the US-supported coup d'état in Ukraine in February of 2014. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs. Moscow has denied the accusations and called them unacceptable, saying it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis.