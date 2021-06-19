UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Polish Counterpart Discuss Cooperating On Nord Stream 2 'Threat' - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:40 AM

Blinken, Polish Counterpart Discuss Cooperating on Nord Stream 2 'Threat' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau about cooperating against threats posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The Secretary also discussed our cooperation with Poland to address the threat posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to European energy security," Price said on Friday.

The Biden administration has consistently objected to the pipeline project despite waiving sanctions against the Nord Stream CEO and AG last month.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is nearly complete, is designed to transport natural gas across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Russia insists that the Nord Stream 2 project is purely an economic endeavor.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Nord Price Poland Gas From

Recent Stories

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

3 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

4 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

3 hours ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

3 hours ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

3 hours ago

Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.