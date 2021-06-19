Blinken, Polish Counterpart Discuss Cooperating on Nord Stream 2 'Threat' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau about cooperating against threats posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The Secretary also discussed our cooperation with Poland to address the threat posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to European energy security," Price said on Friday.

The Biden administration has consistently objected to the pipeline project despite waiving sanctions against the Nord Stream CEO and AG last month.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is nearly complete, is designed to transport natural gas across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Russia insists that the Nord Stream 2 project is purely an economic endeavor.