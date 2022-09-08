Blinken, Polish Counterpart Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Nuclear Energy - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and nuclear energy generation in Poland, the State Department said in a readout of the officials' call.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau discussed the importance of continued close collaboration in the global response to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the readout said on Wednesday. "The Secretary also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on civil nuclear power generation in Poland to advance shared energy security, climate change, and national security objectives.

"

The Polish oil refiner ORLEN said in February that it intends to build a small nuclear reactor within the decade.

The talks on nuclear power come amid a deepening energy crisis in Europe caused by the sanctions the collective West has imposed on Russia's energy products.

The EU member states' energy ministers in July reached an agreement on a plan to cut natural gas consumption from August to March 2023 in an effort to cut energy usage. Poland and Hungary have objected to the plan.