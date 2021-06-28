UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Pope Francis Discuss China, Syria During Meeting In Vatican - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pope Francis met in the Vatican and discussed cooperation to address global challenges and also China, Syria, Lebanon, Ethiopia and Venezuela, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Monday.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to working closely with the Holy See to address global challenges and the needs of the world's least fortunate and most vulnerable, including refugees and migrants," Price said. "The Secretary and Pope Francis also discussed China as well as the humanitarian crises in Lebanon, Syria, the Tigray region of Ethiopia, and Venezuela.

Price said the US secretary of state expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for his leadership on the issue of climate change.

Blnken arrived in Rome on Sunday after visiting France and Germany, where he met with officials and also discussed a number of pressing issues.

While the Vatican has no diplomatic relations with China since 1951, it is the only European country that has official ties with Taiwan.

