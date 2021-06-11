(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Monday stressed the need for cooperation and transparency in the effort to identify the source of the COVID-19 virus, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency regarding the origin of the virus, including the need for WHO Phase 2 expert-led studies in China," Price said in a readout of the call between the two top diplomats.