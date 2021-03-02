UrduPoint.com
Blinken Presses Ethiopia PM For Atrocity Probe

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:58 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Ethiopia's leader to allow an international investigation as he voiced alarm over allegations of atrocities in the Tigray region

In a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Blinken "asked that the government of Ethiopia work with the international community to facilitate independent, international and credible investigations into reported human rights abuses and violations and to hold those responsible accountable," the State Department said.

