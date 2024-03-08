Open Menu

Blinken Presses Haiti PM For 'urgent' Transition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Blinken presses Haiti PM for 'urgent' transition

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Thursday to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask for an "urgent" political transition, said a US official, who called for a major global response to the impoverished nation's crisis.

Blinken spoke with Henry about "the urgent need to accelerate transition to a broader, more inclusive government today," said Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for the Western hemisphere.

Blinken pressed on "the need for a more inclusive government that includes many more political forces and has the breadth to take the country through the electoral period," Nichols said at the Council of the Americas trade group.

Nichols said Blinken also spoke to Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, who heads the Caribbean regional bloc CARICOM, about the group's "intensive diplomacy" to address the crisis in Haiti.

Armed gangs have seized control of much of Haiti, the Western hemisphere's poorest country, which has already been afflicted by overlapping political, security and health crises.

Henry, returning from a trip to Kenya to seal arrangements for an international stabilization force in Haiti, landed Tuesday in the US territory of Puerto Rico as he was unable to return to Port-au-Prince.

Nichols hailed Canada's financial contribution to supporting an international force but called for greater assistance from the world.

"We've got to do more urgently. The crisis in Haiti has the humanitarian proportions that demand a global response, the way the international community is responding to the challenges in Ukraine or in Gaza," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Canada Gaza Port-au-Prince Kenya Haiti From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

30 minutes ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

10 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

10 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

10 hours ago
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

10 hours ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

10 hours ago
 Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

10 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

10 hours ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

10 hours ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From World