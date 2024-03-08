Blinken presses Haiti PM for 'urgent' transition

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Thursday to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask for an "urgent" political transition, said a US official, who called for a major global response to the impoverished nation's crisis.

Blinken spoke with Henry about "the urgent need to accelerate transition to a broader, more inclusive government today," said Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for the Western hemisphere.

Blinken pressed on "the need for a more inclusive government that includes many more political forces and has the breadth to take the country through the electoral period," Nichols said at the Council of the Americas trade group.

Nichols said Blinken also spoke to Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, who heads the Caribbean regional bloc CARICOM, about the group's "intensive diplomacy" to address the crisis in Haiti.

Armed gangs have seized control of much of Haiti, the Western hemisphere's poorest country, which has already been afflicted by overlapping political, security and health crises.

Henry, returning from a trip to Kenya to seal arrangements for an international stabilization force in Haiti, landed Tuesday in the US territory of Puerto Rico as he was unable to return to Port-au-Prince.

Nichols hailed Canada's financial contribution to supporting an international force but called for greater assistance from the world.

"We've got to do more urgently. The crisis in Haiti has the humanitarian proportions that demand a global response, the way the international community is responding to the challenges in Ukraine or in Gaza," he said.