Blinken Promised to Explain How US Views Commitment to Non-Expansion of NATO - Lavrov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised to explain how the United States sees its commitment to NATO's non-expansion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"He (Blinken) promised to explain how the US views the fulfillment of its commitment (to NATO's non-expansion)," Lavrov said following the talks with Blinken.

The Russian foreign minister also said that at the meeting, he reiterated Russia's requirement not to expand NATO eastwards.

"As for our principled approach on the need to stop endless eastward expansion of NATO, of course, we reiterated it," Lavrov said.