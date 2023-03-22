Blinken Promises to Produce Black Sea Strategy by Deadline in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US State Department will produce a Black Sea strategy by a deadline set in June that will provide a more comprehensive approach to the region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We will produce that strategy. I think there's actually a deadline in the legislation of June and we will produce it by then," Blinken told a US Senate hearing.

"It requires that we're focused on a much more comprehensive approach to the Black Sea region."

The strategy will focus not just on the security aspects, but on promoting political engagement, on promoting economic cooperation, including strengthened energy security, which is critical to all of the countries in the region in a variety of ways, Blinken said.

Several US partners in the region, including Romania, have already shared their views and proposals, which will be reflected in the new Black Sea strategy, Blinken added.