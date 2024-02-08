Blinken pushes deal with Israel centrists as truce elusive

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday sought to advance a deal to free Gaza hostages in talks with Israeli moderates as he closed a Middle East tour without securing a pause in fighting

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday sought to advance a deal to free Gaza hostages in talks with Israeli moderates as he closed a middle East tour without securing a pause in fighting.

US officials had tempered expectations that Blinken would achieve a breakthrough during his latest visit to the region since the October 7 attack on Israel, and few expected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree immediately to a Qatari-mediated offer.

Blinken remained upbeat despite Netanyahu's vocal rejection Wednesday of Palestinian group demands and his vows to expand the four-month offensive in Gaza, hours after they met.

The top US diplomat held talks in Tel Aviv with Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, two former military chiefs who joined a unity war cabinet after October 7.

Blinken said he spoke to them about "the hostages and the strong desire that we both have to see them returned to their families, the work that's being done to that end".

He also was to meet privately with families of hostages on October 7, many of whom have publicly pleaded for a compromise to return the captives.

"The most urgent issue is of course to find ways to bring back the hostages," Gantz told Blinken.

"That being done, many things can be achieved," Gantz said.