Open Menu

Blinken Pushes Deal With Israel Centrists As Truce Elusive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Blinken pushes deal with Israel centrists as truce elusive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday sought to advance a deal to free Gaza hostages in talks with Israeli moderates as he closed a Middle East tour without securing a pause in fighting

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday sought to advance a deal to free Gaza hostages in talks with Israeli moderates as he closed a middle East tour without securing a pause in fighting.

US officials had tempered expectations that Blinken would achieve a breakthrough during his latest visit to the region since the October 7 attack on Israel, and few expected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree immediately to a Qatari-mediated offer.

Blinken remained upbeat despite Netanyahu's vocal rejection Wednesday of Palestinian group demands and his vows to expand the four-month offensive in Gaza, hours after they met.

The top US diplomat held talks in Tel Aviv with Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, two former military chiefs who joined a unity war cabinet after October 7.

Blinken said he spoke to them about "the hostages and the strong desire that we both have to see them returned to their families, the work that's being done to that end".

He also was to meet privately with families of hostages on October 7, many of whom have publicly pleaded for a compromise to return the captives.

"The most urgent issue is of course to find ways to bring back the hostages," Gantz told Blinken.

"That being done, many things can be achieved," Gantz said.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Gaza Visit Middle East October Cabinet Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, ..

J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniv ..

2 minutes ago
 World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming leve ..

World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor

2 minutes ago
 Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers ..

Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics

2 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot ca ..

US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case

2 minutes ago
 ECP chief commends successful election

ECP chief commends successful election

11 minutes ago
 Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening d ..

Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..

11 minutes ago
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest ..

‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)

11 minutes ago
 Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM

Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM

11 minutes ago
 Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, La ..

Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s ..

11 minutes ago
 CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial E ..

CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stat ..

CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations

15 minutes ago
 Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaz ..

Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World