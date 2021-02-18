Blinken, Quad Counterparts to Discuss 'Free and Open' Indo-Pacific Thursday - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India will discuss on Thursday cooperation to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific vision, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"I am pleased to announce that tomorrow morning Secretary Blinken and his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India will speak together. The Quad as it is known. This discussion with the Quad foreign ministers is critical to advancing our shared goals of free and open Indo-Pacific," Price said during a daily briefing Wednesday.

The Pentagon in a 2019 strategy document said the US military aimed to develop more "lethal" and innovative capabilities to counter China in the Indo-Pacific and ensure the region stays "free and open."

Blinken also said COVID-19 response and climate change are among the possible topics for the meeting.

The Indo-Pacific accounts for 60 percent of global GDP and includes nine of the ten busiest seaports in the world, according to the Pentagon.