Blinken, Quad Foreign Ministers Discuss Advancing Freedom if Navigation in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts - members of the so-called Quad - the necessity to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"The participants reaffirmed their mutual support for ASEAN centrality," Price said. "They reiterated their commitment to the Quad meeting at least annually at the ministerial level and on a regular basis at senior and working levels to strengthen cooperation on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity."