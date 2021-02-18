UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Quad Foreign Ministers Discuss Advancing Freedom If Navigation In Indo-Pacific

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:36 PM

Blinken, Quad Foreign Ministers Discuss Advancing Freedom if Navigation in Indo-Pacific

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts - members of the so-called Quad - the necessity to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts - members of the so-called Quad - the necessity to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"The participants reaffirmed their mutual support for ASEAN centrality," Price said. "They reiterated their commitment to the Quad meeting at least annually at the ministerial level and on a regular basis at senior and working levels to strengthen cooperation on advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity."

Related Topics

India Price

Recent Stories

Khusro hails USAs $4.2 billion support under PEPA ..

2 minutes ago

AED4.9 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab University registrar's mother dies

2 minutes ago

US Jobless Claims Rise After 4-Week Slide as COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Covid an excuse to strip tropical forests: indigen ..

5 minutes ago

Cargo crewman rescued after 16 hours in South Paci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.