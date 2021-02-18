UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Quad Ministers Discuss Need To Restore Elected Govt In Myanmar - State Dept

Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:25 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a virtual meeting with his Australian, Indian, Japanese Counterparts the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in the conflict-torn Myanmar, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi," Price said in a readout of the meeting. "The ministers also discussed countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma, and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the broader region."

