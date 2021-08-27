Blinken, Raab Discuss Joint Counterterrorism Efforts After Kabul Attacks - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have held a phone conversation to discuss joint counterterrorism efforts following a series of deadly attacks in Kabul, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following the horrific terrorist attack in Kabul today. They agreed on the importance of continued close counterterrorism cooperation.

They also discussed international engagement on the future of Afghanistan," Price said in a statement on late Thursday.

On Thursday, at least four blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to The Wall Street Journal, at least 103 people - 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen - have been killed in the attacks, while other media report about more than 150 injured people.