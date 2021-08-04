Blinken, Raab Discuss Ongoing Efforts to Forge Coordinated Response to Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have discussed ongoing efforts to forge a coordinated response to Iran over the recent attack on the Mercer Street tanker off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken had an opportunity today to speak to his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary Raab, and they spoke about ongoing efforts to forge a coordinated response to Iran's attack on Mercer Street," Price said.