Blinken Raised US Opposition to Nord Stream 2 to German Counterpart - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with his German counterpart at the London-hosted G7 Summit raised the Biden administration's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which is nearing completion and expected to be used to transport Russian gas to Germany, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on the margins of the G7 Ministerial in London.

.. The Secretary also raised the Administration's strong opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," Price said in a press release.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of the Russian energy company Gazprom and five European partners to construct a twin pipeline that will deliver up to 2 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas to Germany annually under the Baltic Sea. The United States is opposed to the project, seeking to export more of its liquefied natural gas to Europe.