US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concern about the security situation between Israeli and Palestinian forces in the West Bank during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concern about the security situation between Israeli and Palestinian forces in the West Bank during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"The Secretary raised concern over the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank and the need to take steps to de-escalate the situation," Price said on Monday. "The Secretary reiterated that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to have equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom."

Blinken met with Herzog in Jerusalem as part of a trip to the region that also includes stops in Cairo and Ramallah. In Ramallah, Blinken will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to underline the Biden administration's commitment to a two-state solution.

The heightened tensions come after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin killed nine Palestinians and wounded 20 others. Israel claims to have neutralized Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.

The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a suspected terrorist shooting in Jerusalem, and another two in a shooting at an archaeological site in the city the day after that. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the suspected terror attacks.

US CIA Director William Burns also traveled to Tel Aviv and Ramallah to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leadership amid the situation.