Blinken Raises Concerns to Egypt Over Potential Purchase of Russian Su-35 Jet - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed his concerns over Cairo's potential purchase of Russia's Su-35 aircraft, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary raised concerns over... Egypt's potential procurement of Su-35 fighter aircraft from Russia," Price said in a statement.