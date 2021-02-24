- Home
- Blinken Raises Concerns to Egypt Over Potential Purchase of Russian Su-35 Jet - State Dept
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:26 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed his concerns over Cairo's potential purchase of Russia's Su-35 aircraft, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.
"The Secretary raised concerns over... Egypt's potential procurement of Su-35 fighter aircraft from Russia," Price said in a statement.