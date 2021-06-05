Blinken Raises Corruption Concerns in Call With Guatemalan Counterpart - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo expressed concern about the country's efforts to abolish anti-corruption offices, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo today," Price said. "The Secretary expressed deep concern about any efforts to abolish anti-corruption offices, such as FECI [Public Ministry and the Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity], and relayed that the preservation of independent institutions that fight corruption and impunity is fundamental to addressing challenges to security, prosperity, and governance in Guatemala.

"

Blinken also noted Washington is closely following the challenges to anti-corruption efforts in the Central American country and continues to work with the FECI to support such efforts, Price said.

In a ruling on May 19, Guatemala's high court decided to drop charges against former President Otto Perez Molina in connection with his involvement in a corruption ring. On the same day, the former chief of the country's Internal Revenue Service who helped to build a case against Molina, was arrested.