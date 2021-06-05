UrduPoint.com
Blinken Raises Corruption Concerns In Call With Guatemalan Counterpart - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo expressed concern about the country's efforts to abolish anti-corruption offices, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo today," Price said. "The Secretary expressed deep concern about any efforts to abolish anti-corruption offices, such as FECI [Public Ministry and the Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity], and relayed that the preservation of independent institutions that fight corruption and impunity is fundamental to addressing challenges to security, prosperity, and governance in Guatemala.

Blinken also noted Washington is closely following the challenges to anti-corruption efforts in the Central American country and continues to work with the FECI to support such efforts, Price said.

In a ruling on May 19, Guatemala's high court decided to drop charges against former President Otto Perez Molina in connection with his involvement in a corruption ring. On the same day, the former chief of the country's Internal Revenue Service who helped to build a case against Molina, was arrested.

