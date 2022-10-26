UrduPoint.com

Blinken Reaffirms To IAEA Chief US Commitment Of Resources To Monitor Iran - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi reaffirmed Washington's commitment to provide the agency with the required resources to fulfill its monitoring and verification obligations in Iran, State Department spokesman Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"He reaffirmed our commitment to provide the resources the IAEA needs to fulfill its verification and monitoring responsibility in Iran as well as its commitment to the ongoing work between the IAEA and the trilateral partners of AUKUS. He noted that we look forward to closely continuing to partner with the IAEA going forward," Price said.

Grossi said via Twitter on Monday that he had met with Blniken and thanked the United States for support of efforts to create a security zone at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"They spoke about the dangers to global security stemming from Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Price said. "The Secretary expressed his deep appreciation for the IAEA efforts in the Ukraine context, including when it comes to its work vis-a-vis the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant."

Grossi is currently in Washington, DC where he will participate in the IAEA ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century from October 26-28.

