Blinken Reassures South Korea US to Defend Country Against Any Use of Force - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during talks in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong emphasized Washington's commitment to defend the country against any use of force, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister emphasized that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a priority for the Alliance, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues," Price said in a statement after Blinken's bilateral meeting. "They discussed the United States' ongoing DPRK policy review and highlighted our shared commitment to strengthening the Alliance, defending against any use of force, and keeping America, the ROK, and our allies safe."