UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Reassures South Korea US To Defend Country Against Any Use Of Force - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Blinken Reassures South Korea US to Defend Country Against Any Use of Force - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during talks in Seoul with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong emphasized Washington's commitment to defend the country against any use of force, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister emphasized that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a priority for the Alliance, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues," Price said in a statement after Blinken's bilateral meeting.  "They discussed the United States' ongoing DPRK policy review and highlighted our shared commitment to strengthening the Alliance, defending against any use of force, and keeping America, the ROK, and our allies safe."

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Seoul Alliance Price United States North Korea

Recent Stories

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

13 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

13 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prizeâ€™s 20by2020 humanitari ..

43 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

49 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

58 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.