WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde discussed the United States' support for NATO's open door policy, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

Sweden may apply for NATO membership later this month or in June while Finland is reportedly considering to apply to join the alliance on May 12, media reported.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in Washington, DC," Price said in the release on Wednesday. "Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of the Transatlantic relationship to European security and reaffirmed our commitment to NATO's Open Door policy.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Tuesday that he would block the admission of Sweden and Finland at the NATO summit in Madrid if he is the one representing Croatia.

However, if the decisions are made at the North Atlantic Council by NATO ambassadors, Milanovic said he was not sure he could persuade the Croatian ambassador to embrace his position but added that "I will be chasing the sinful souls of every parliament member who votes in favour like the devil."