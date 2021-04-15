Blinken Referred to Climate Summit Speaking on Putin-Biden Talks in Coming Weeks - Kremlin

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was most likely referring to the upcoming climate summit, when he said that US leader Joe Biden could hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, stressing that a decision on Putin's participation in the summit is yet to be made

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was most likely referring to the upcoming climate summit, when he said that US leader Joe Biden could hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, stressing that a decision on Putin's participation in the summit is yet to be made.

Earlier this week, Biden invited Putin to hold a meeting in a third country. Blinken later explained that Biden would like to meet in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Putin was invited to the online climate summit, which Washington organizes from April 22-23.

"First, it is certainly not possible to arrange a bilateral meeting so quickly, it is still at the stage of analysis. Second, I believe he was talking about the climate summit that is scheduled for the next week," Peskov told reporters, asked what kind of meeting Blinken was referring to.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin's possible participation in the summit was still under consideration.