Blinken Refuses Comment On Turkey Blocking NATO Talks On Sweden, Finland Entry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 08:07 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to answer reporters' questions about Turkey blocking NATO talks on Sweden and Finland's membership bids as he arrived at the UN for a Global Food Security Ministerial event on Wednesday

Turkey has blocked the start of consideration of Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO, the Financial Times reported, citing a source in the know.

NATO ambassadors met earlier in the day to begin talks on Finland and Sweden's accession, but Ankara's obstruction halted any vote, the newspaper said.

Blinken is due to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, at the UN in New York on Wednesday.

