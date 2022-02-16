Blinken Reiterated to Lavrov Ukraine Invasion Concern, Devotion to Diplomacy - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated to Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov the United States' concerns about a potential invasion of Ukraine and its commitment to a diplomatic resolution to tensions, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary reiterated the US commitment to continue to pursue a diplomatic solution to the crisis Moscow has precipitated... Secretary Blinken reiterated our ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment and emphasized the need to see verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation," Price said in a readout of the leaders' call.