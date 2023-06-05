Blinken Reiterates 'All Options on Table' to Ensure Iran Does Not Obtain Nuclear Arms

The United States is not ruling out any options to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons if diplomacy is to fail, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed on Monday in an address to a powerful pro-Israel lobbying group

Blinken said the US still believes that the means of diplomacy are the best way to effectively and sustainably prevent Tehran from getting its hands on weapons of mass destruction.

"If Iran rejects the path of diplomacy, then, as President Biden has repeatedly made clear, all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon," Blinken told the 2023 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy summit.

The Secretary added that both the Democratic and Republican parties support the diplomatic and economic pressure on Iran, as well as the strengthening of Israeli military capabilities as a strong element of armed deterrence.

In addition, deepening Israel's relationship with its neighbors and advancing regional integration will also be critical to US and Israeli security, Blinken continued.