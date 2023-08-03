Open Menu

Blinken Reiterates Commitment To Restore Bazoum's Presidency In Niger

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated US commitment to restore Mohamed Bazoum's presidency in Niger after he was deposed by a rebel military, the Department of State said.

"The United States remains committed to the restoration of the democratically-elected government," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken spoke to the ousted Nigerien president over the phone on Wednesday. Miller said that the secretary continued his engagement with Bazoum to discuss developments in Niger and assured him that the US was dedicated to finding "a peaceful resolution that ensures that Niger remains a strong partner in security and development in the region."

A week ago, the Nigerien presidential guard detained Bazoum and removed him from power. Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the guard, declared himself head of a transitional government.

