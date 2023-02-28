Blinken Reiterates Concerns of Potential Chinese Lethal Assistance to Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Tuesday that the Biden administration maintains concerns that China may escalate its assistance to Russia in the form of lethal material support

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Tuesday that the Biden administration maintains concerns that China may escalate its assistance to Russia in the form of lethal material support.

At a press briefing during his visit to Kazakhstan, Blinken said he had raised the matter again with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last week "because of concern we have based on information that we have that China is considering moving beyond the non-lethal support that some of its companies have been providing to actually lethal material support for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

"China can't have it both ways when it comes to the Russian aggression in Ukraine," Blinken added. "It can't be putting forward peace proposals on the one hand, while actually feeding the flames of the fire that Russia has started with the other hand."

He said that the US had been monitoring the issue "very carefully" from the start and would not hesitate to target Chinese companies or individuals violating US sanctions on Russia.