Blinken Reiterates To Cavusoglu Sweden Ready To Join NATO Now - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Blinken Reiterates to Cavusoglu Sweden Ready to Join NATO Now - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and emphasized the need for NATO unity as well as the belief that Sweden is ready to become part of the alliance now, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu today to offer his congratulations on President Erdogan's re-election," Miller said.

"Secretary Blinken emphasized the value the United States places on the U.S.-Turkiye bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu highlighted the importance of NATO unity, and Secretary Blinken reiterated his strong belief that Sweden is ready to join the Alliance now."

Blinken also expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for its ongoing efforts to ensure the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Miller added.

