Blinken Reiterates to Kazakhstan Counterpart US Support for Tokayev Reforms - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated to Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi the United States' support for the reforms proposed by recently re-elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"(Blinken) reiterated the United States' support for President Tokayev's political and economic reforms and stressed that their full implementation will be important to ensuring a prosperous Kazakhstan and a secure Central Asia," Price said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier this month, Tokayev was re-elected after he won 81.

31% of votes in the recent election.

Blinken and Tileuberdi discussed on November 26 the elections in Kazakhstan and the government's welcoming of international observers for the event, the statement said.

Blinken also spoke with Tileuberdi about the United States' support for Kazakhstan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the upcoming US-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue, the statement added.

The United States looks forward to the upcoming Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue with Kazakhstan, which will be used to advance shared objectives, according to the statement.