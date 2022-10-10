Blinken Reiterates US Support for Ukraine After Russian Missile Strikes

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reiterated his country's support for Ukraine after Russia hit dozens of Ukrainian targets with missiles in the morning

"I just spoke with (Ukrainian Foreign Minister) Dmytro Kuleba to reiterate U.S. support for Ukraine following the Kremlin's horrific strikes this morning.

We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people," he said.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said American diplomats were unharmed after several missiles struck targets in central Kiev.

The strikes come two days after an explosion on a bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia. President Vladimir Putin described the deadly blast as an act of terror conducted by Ukraine. The truck blast killed three civilians and damaged the bridge.