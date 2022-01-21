Blinken Repeated US Position on Freedom to Choose Alliances - Lavrov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday repeated the US position that countries are free to choose which alliances they want to join, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov and Blinken held a meeting on Friday in Geneva.

"Today we heard, of course, some repetition of arguments about freedom of choice - the freedom to choose alliances, military alliances," Lavrov told a press conference.