Blinken Rules Out Talks Between Russia, Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are currently off the table, arguing that Moscow has to show its readiness for "constructive" talks.

Blinken told news outlets of Germany's Funke Mediengruppe media group on Friday that Russia had to demonstrate its willingness to engage in "constructive negotiations" with the goal of a "just and lasting peace."

Although the idea of a ceasefire may be "tempting," it will not contribute to a "just and lasting peace" if it means "ratification" of Moscow's control over the territories that joined Russia after the start of the military operation in Ukraine, Blinken said.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.

