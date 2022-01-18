UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Russian FM To Meet In Geneva Friday On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday in Geneva in hopes of securing a "diplomatic off-ramp" to the Ukraine crisis, a US official said

"Secretary Blinken is 150 percent committed to see if there is a diplomatic off-ramp here and that really is the impetus behind this engagement with Foreign Minister Lavrov," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity Tuesday.

