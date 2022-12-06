UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Rwandan President Discuss Situation In Democratic Republic Of Congo - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 01:14 AM

Blinken, Rwandan President Discuss Situation in Democratic Republic of Congo - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Rwandan President Paul Kagame discussed the situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Rwandan President Paul Kagame discussed the situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Secretary Blinken expressed strong support for regional mediation and dialogue led by Angola and the East African Community," Price said in a statement. "He underscored the need for concrete progress on and implementation of commitments made during these discussions, including the November 23 Luanda Mini-Summit on Peace and Security communiqué."

Blinken also highlighted the necessity to stop any external support to non-state armed groups in the DRC, including Rwanda's assistance to the M23 group, the statement said.

Price pointed out the M23 is an armed group that has been designated by the United States as well as the United Nations, the statement said.

"Secretary Blinken also shared deep concern about the impact of the fighting on Congolese civilians who have been killed, injured and displaced from their homes. Secretary Blinken condemned the resurgence of hate speech and public incitement against Rwandaphone communities, recalling the real and horrible consequences of such rhetoric in the past," the statement added.

The unstable security situation in the eastern DRC has led to a large number of refugees seeking asylum in neighboring Uganda, where nearly 100,000 people have arrived since January.

