UrduPoint.com

Blinken, S. Korean Minister Reaffirm Cooperation On 'Rules-Based Order' In Indo-Pacific

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Blinken, S. Korean Minister Reaffirm Cooperation on 'Rules-Based Order' in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin had a call on Friday to reaffirm their countries' cooperation on maintaining an "international, rules-based order" in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the State Department.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister exchanged views on the critical importance of working jointly to uphold the international, rules-based order and stability in the Indo-Pacific, including the Taiwan Strait," the press release said.

Blinken also praised South Korea's efforts to improve its relationship with Japan and secure the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while affirming America's "ironclad commitment" to the defense of South Korea and Japan.

The call came on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month, which triggered a new round of tensions with China in the Taiwan Strait. In response, Beijing conducted multiple large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the self-governed island, including live-fire drills and military overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing Nancy Japan South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

47 minutes ago
 Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

1 hour ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

1 hour ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

2 hours ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.