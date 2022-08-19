Blinken, S. Korean Minister Reaffirm Cooperation on 'Rules-Based Order' in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin had a call on Friday to reaffirm their countries' cooperation on maintaining an "international, rules-based order" in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the State Department.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister exchanged views on the critical importance of working jointly to uphold the international, rules-based order and stability in the Indo-Pacific, including the Taiwan Strait," the press release said.

Blinken also praised South Korea's efforts to improve its relationship with Japan and secure the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while affirming America's "ironclad commitment" to the defense of South Korea and Japan.

The call came on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month, which triggered a new round of tensions with China in the Taiwan Strait. In response, Beijing conducted multiple large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the self-governed island, including live-fire drills and military overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.